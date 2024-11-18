Collier voter turnout nearly 83 percent on Election Day

The Canvassing Board met on Friday and certified the official results of the 2024 General Election in Collier County.

The results include ballots cast by mail and in person during Early Voting and on Election Day.

Of the 264,077 eligible voters in Collier County, 82.94% cast a ballot:

· 74,370 ballots cast by mail

· 103,788 ballots cast during early voting

· 40,810 ballots cast on election day

· 61 ballots cast provisionally

TOTAL: 219,029 ballots cast

Final election results can be found on the Supervisor of Elections’ website: www.CollierVotes.gov.

In compliance with Florida law, the Canvassing Board will conduct a manual audit of the election at the Supervisor of Elections office on November 22 at 9 a.m. The manual audit is open to both the public and media for observation.

The audit requires that the Canvassing Board randomly select a race and precinct to be audited. During Friday’s meeting, the Canvassing Board randomly selected the race for President and Vice President in Precinct 257.