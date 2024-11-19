© 2024 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump's cabinet pick Erika Donalds advocates ending education department

WGCU | By FCGA/Melanie Payne
Published November 19, 2024 at 10:50 AM EST
Erika Donalds with President-elect Donald Trump and her husband, Congressman Byron Donalds
Erika Donalds with President-elect Donald Trump and her husband, Congressman Byron Donalds

If appointed by Donald Trump to be America’s next education secretary, Erika Donalds has made it clear that one of her top priorities would be to effectively eliminate her job by backing one of the president-elect’s more controversial plans: abolishing the U.S. Department of Education.

Donalds, an education entrepreneur who’s been named in published reports as a possible Trump cabinet pick, hit the interview circuit after the election to push for killing the DOE, a move that would halt Pell Grants and end funding for the popular Head Start program, among other real-world consequences.

“[The Department of Education] has completely failed and therefore it should be eliminated,” Donalds said on Fox News Radio last week. “And I think it should be [the newly formed Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency’s] first order of business, if you ask me.”

It’s an unsurprising stance for Donalds, who is best known as the wife of Congressman Byron Donalds (R-Naples), himself a close Trump ally widely considered the frontrunner to be Florida’s next governor. As an advisory board member for the right-wing group Moms for Liberty and Heritage Foundation fellow, Erika Donalds hasn’t been shy about her mission to upend public education in favor of charter schools, which are taxpayer-funded but privately owned.
Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsByron DonaldsEducation
FCGA/Melanie Payne
Melanie Payne is an award-winning journalist based in Florida. She has worked for the Akron Beacon Journal, Sacramento Bee, Gannett and ABC Action News in Tampa.  
See stories by FCGA/Melanie Payne