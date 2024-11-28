Thanksgiving closures in Lee County

Most Lee County administrative operations will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Other schedules will be adjusted.

The adjustments include:

Solid Waste

Thursday, Nov. 28: All county facilities are closed and no garbage, yard waste or recycling will be collected. Collections will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

Friday, Nov. 29: Thursday collections will be picked up. The Waste-to-Energy Facility in Buckingham will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accept waste. The Lee-Hendry Landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The LaBelle Transfer Station will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All other Solid Waste facilities will be closed.

Saturday, Nov. 25: Friday collections will be picked up. The Buckingham site will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to accept waste. The Lee-Hendry Landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to noon. The Clewiston and LaBelle Transfer Stations will be open 7 a.m. to noon.

All other Solid Waste facilities will be closed.

Hurricane Milton debris collection will pause on Thursday and Friday, then continue through the holiday weekend.

Community Development

Lee County Community Development’s lobbies and phones will be closed Monday, Nov. 25, through Wednesday, Nov. 27, with the exception of Inspections Administration. Staff will continue working during this time to address applications and departmental workload.

Offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29, in observance of Thanksgiving.

The electronic permitting portal will remain open during the closures. Visit www.leegov.com/dcd.

LeeTran

Thursday, Nov. 28: No bus, trolley, Mobility on Demand or Passport service.

Friday, Nov. 29: Normal service resumes.

Parks & Recreation

Thursday, Nov. 28, Friday, Nov. 29, and through the holiday weekend: Boat ramps, beaches, parks and preserves will be open. Check www.leeparks.org for the list of open locations, hours and amenities.

Administration offices, pools and recreation centers are closed Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29. Recreation centers and pools resume normal operating hours Saturday, Nov. 30. Administration offices resume normal operating hours Monday, Dec. 2.

Library System

All branches will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, with the exception of the Home Borrower Services, which closes at 5 p.m.

The Captiva Memorial Library, 11560 Chapin Lane, Captiva, and The Johann Fust Community Library, 1040 West 10th St., Boca Grande, remain closed due to Hurricane Milton impacts.

Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29: All libraries will be closed. The library always is available online at www.leelibrary.net/online.

Saturday, Nov. 30: Normal library hours resume.

Domestic Animal Services

Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29: The shelter at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers, will be closed.

Saturday, Nov. 30: The Lost & Found Pet Center will reopen for regular hours at 8 a.m. The adoption center will open at 10:30 a.m.

Utilities