Three additional Florida state office closures for the Holidays

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 10, 2024 at 4:47 PM EST
Governor DeSantis cited 2024's hurricanes for announcing three extra days off during the holidays.

In addition to Christmas Day and New Years Day, state offices will also be closed this year on December 23rd, 24th, and 31st.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the closings on Tuesday and cited three costly hurricanes for the extra holiday time off.

The three extra office closures are in addition to regular office closures on December 25th and January 1st.

