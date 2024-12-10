Three additional Florida state office closures for the Holidays

In addition to Christmas Day and New Years Day, state offices will also be closed this year on December 23rd, 24th, and 31st.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the closings on Tuesday and cited three costly hurricanes for the extra holiday time off.

The three extra office closures are in addition to regular office closures on December 25th and January 1st.

