Attorneys from Estero and Fort Myers appointed judges to the 20th Judicial Circuit bench

Rachael Loukonen and Trent Reichling of Fort Myers, have been appointed to serve as judges on the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court.

The appointments were made late Wednesday by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Loukonen was a Shareholder at Cheffy Passidomo, P.A. since 2019 and previously was the director at Dentons Cohen & Grigsby, P.C.

She earned both her bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from the University of Florida.

She fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lee Ann Schreiber.

Reichling has served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida since 2018 and was previously an Assistant State Attorney for Miami-Dade County.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his juris doctor from Mercer University.

Reichling fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Margaret Steinbeck.

