Volunteer and advisory positions open in Lee and Charlotte counties

A number of volunteer and advisory positions are open in Charlotte and Lee counties.

Charlotte County

The Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners is seeking volunteers for the following appointments:

The Agricultural & Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for three volunteers who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County to include representatives of:

Range, Timber and Wildlife/Sod, Hay, Aquacultural, or Honey Production

Vegetable Production

Livestock Production

Citrus Production

Agricultural Economics

Environmental Conservation

Agricultural Engineering/Water Management

Agricultural Realty

Rural Land Use and Environmental Law

For information, contact Morgan Cook at Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov.

The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking a volunteer to fill a vacant position with term ending Oct. 31, 2025. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, Florida 33982; call 941-833-5634 or email Dawn.Johnston@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

The Environmentally Sensitive Lands Oversight Committee is searching for one volunteer to fill the unexpired position of Rocco Pennella as a representative of business/land development. The position is effective immediately and expires December 2025. Please contact Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov for more information.

The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or email MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.



Alligator Creek Waterway Unit is seeking one person to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025.

is seeking one person to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025. Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2026, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2026, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Edgewater North Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025. Gardens of Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit is seeking two members to fill positions with terms through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking two members to fill positions with terms through Oct. 31, 2027. Grove City Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Gulf Cove Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Harbour Heights Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Manasota Key Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2026.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2026. Manchester Waterway Utility Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Pirate Harbor Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Rotonda Sands Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. South Burnt Store Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025. Suncoast Waterway Unit is one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025

is one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025 West Charlotte Stormwater is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

Lee County

Sanibel City Council is currently accepting applications to fill one seat on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee that became vacant due to a resignation. The partial term will begin February 4, 2025, and have an expiration date of September 11, 2025.

Click here to review the authority and responsibilities of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. (City of Sanibel Code, Chapter 2 - Administration, Article III, Boards, Committees, Commissions; Division 4 – Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee)

Responsibilities:



Attend monthly meetings at 9 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

Make recommendations to the City Council and City Manager regarding the items listed in Sec. 2-168. Functions and duties.

Any resident wishing to serve may click the hyperlink below to access the online Advisory Committee Application. After opening the hyperlink, click the green "Apply" button and continue to complete the online application. At the end of the application process, please click the green "submit" button, which will allow submission of your application to the City Clerk. Click Here to link to the online Advisory Committee Application.

The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2025. City Council will make appointments during their February 4, 2025, meeting.

If you have any questions, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (239) 472-3700.

