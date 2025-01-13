Sarasota County Fire Department station open houses scheduled

The Sarasota County Fire Department will continue its monthly open house events in 2025, inviting the community to connect with local firefighters and learn about fire safety.

These free, family-friendly open houses are held one Saturday each month from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. They offer visitors the chance to meet their firefighters, explore fire apparatus, learn about fire safety and prevention, hands-only CPR, how to use an AED, and more. Car seat safety inspections and bike helmet fittings will also be available.

The 2025 open house schedule is as follows:

Jan. 18 at Station 23, 1930 N. Tamiami Trail, Nokomis.

Feb. 15 at Station 8, 840 Apex Rd, Sarasota.

March 8 at Station 13, 1170 Beach Road, Sarasota.

April 5 at Station 15, 9102 Bloomfield Blvd., Sarasota.

May 17 at Station 4, 5431 Desoto Road, Sarasota.

June 2 at Station 9, 6750 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota.

July 19 at Station 21, 721 Center Road, Venice.

Aug. 9 at Station 5, 400 N. Beneva Road Sarasota.

Sept. 20 at Station 1, 1445 4th St., Sarasota.

Oct. 18 at Station 16, 5875 Hummingbird Ave., Sarasota.

Nov. 15 at Station 11, 2200 Stickney Point Road, Sarasota.

Dec. 13 at Station 3, 47 N. Adams Drive, Sarasota.

SCFD is proud to welcome the community into the fire stations, continuing the tradition of open houses. These open houses are a wonderful opportunity for residents to engage directly with neighborhood firefighters.

“Thank you to everyone who attended our open houses last year. We are excited to continue bringing these events to even more fire stations across our community,” said Sarasota County Fire Chief David Rathbun. “These opportunities let us not only engage with our neighbors, but share vital information on fire safety, skills like hands-only CPR and offer a chance to donate life-saving blood to make our community safer.”

For more information on SCFD, visit scgov.net/fire.

