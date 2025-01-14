Volunteer and advisory positions open in Lee, Collier, Charlotte

Several volunteer advisory positions are open in Collier, Charlotte and Lee counties.

Collier County

The Naples Airport Authority (NAA) is seeking applications to fill three volunteer positions on its Noise Compatibility Committee (NCC). Members will serve a four-year term ending March 31, 2029. Open positions include:

• One member resident who is active in general aviation or a commercial pilot

• One member resident from the airport’s northeast quadrant

• One member resident from the airport’s southwest quadrant

The nine-member NCC monitors aircraft noise impacts, receives public input and makes recommendations about noise mitigation procedures for consideration by the NAA. NCC members donate their time and expertise, and work alongside NAA stakeholders — including the board of commissioners, staff, consultants and citizens — to maintain a high quality of life in Naples.

All applicants must be residents of Collier County or the city of Naples, depending on the position. Applications for the vacancies must be received no later than 12 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4. Details about the positions, the criteria for applying, and the application can be found here: https://www.flynaples.com/ncc-about/.

For more information or to apply for one of the NCC openings, please contact Robin King, director of communications, at 239-643-0733 or rking@flynaples.com.

Lee County

On Sanibel, the Sanibel City Council is currently accepting applications to fill one seat on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee that became vacant due to a resignation. The partial term will begin February 4 and have an expiration date of September 11, 2025.

Click here to review the authority and responsibilities of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. (City of Sanibel Code, Chapter 2 - Administration, Article III, Boards, Committees, Commissions; Division 4 – Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee)

Responsibilities:

• Attend monthly meetings at 9 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

• Make recommendations to the City Council and City Manager regarding the items listed in Sec. 2-168. Functions and duties.

Any resident wishing to serve may click the hyperlink below to access the online Advisory Committee Application. After opening the hyperlink, click the green "Apply" button and continue to complete the online application. At the end of the application process, please click the green "submit" button, which will allow submission of your application to the city clerk. Click Here to link to the online Advisory Committee Application.

The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Friday, January 17. City Council will make appointments during the Feb. 4 meeting.

If you have any questions, please contact the city clerk’s office at (239) 472-3700.

Related activities

A Volunteer Expo is scheduled on Sanibel on Thursday.

Presented by the Charitable Foundation of the Islands (CFI) and powered by the Pfeifer Realty Group, the Volunteer Expo offers community members interested in contributing their talents to engage with 45 Sanibel and Captiva community groups and organizations along with off-island representatives from Better Together, Heights Foundation, Captains for Clean Water and Lee Health. The expo will run from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sanibel Community House.

“We are thrilled to host close to 50 community groups and organizations to help our community get inspired and engaged to give back,” said Dolly Farrell, CFI executive director. Those who attend will be able to speak with organization representatives to determine if a particular group’s goals match their interests. The first 500 attendees will receive swag bags. This family-friendly event includes activities for children including coloring stations and photo booths. Participants who register online in advance will be provided a raffle ticket to win door prizes.

Online registration is now available on Eventbrite for CFI’s 2025 Volunteer Expo. Search for the Sanibel-Captiva Volunteer Expo on the Eventbrite website. Registration link is also available at MyCFI.org as well as a list of participating organizations. Questions can be directed by email: events@sancapcfi.org.

The Volunteer Expo aligns with CFI’s mission of inspiring philanthropy, leadership and collaboration for the vitality of the island community. One of its three signature initiatives is to strengthen the local nonprofit sector through engagement and education.

Charlotte County

The Board of County Commissioners is seeking volunteers for the following appointments:

The Agricultural & Natural Resources Advisory Committee is searching for three volunteers who must be residents or owners of real property in Charlotte County to include representatives of:



Range, Timber and Wildlife/Sod, Hay, Aquacultural, or Honey Production

Vegetable Production

Livestock Production

Citrus Production

Agricultural Economics

Environmental Conservation

Agricultural Engineering/Water Management

Agricultural Realty

Rural Land Use and Environmental Law

For information, contact Morgan Cook at Morgan.Cook@charlottecountyfl.gov .

The Barrier Island Fire Service Municipal Service Benefit Unit Advisory Board is seeking a volunteer to fill a vacant position with term ending Oct. 31, 2025. Applicants must be residents of Charlotte County and reside within the Unit. Submit applications to Public Safety Department, 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, Florida 33982; call 941-833-5634 or email Dawn.Johnston@CharlotteCountyFL.gov .

The following MSBU/TU Advisory Boards are seeking volunteers who must be both a property owner within and reside within the unit. Submit applications to Public Works Department, 7000 Florida St., Punta Gorda, FL 33950; call 941-575-3600 or email MSBU-TU@CharlotteCountyFL.gov .

Alligator Creek Waterway Unit is seeking one person to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025.

is seeking one person to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025. Boca Grande Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2026, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2026, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Edgewater North Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025. Gardens of Gulf Cove Street & Drainage Unit is seeking two members to fill positions with terms through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking two members to fill positions with terms through Oct. 31, 2027. Grove City Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Gulf Cove Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Harbour Heights Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Manasota Key Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2026, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2026.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2026, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2026. Manchester Waterway Utility Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Northwest Port Charlotte Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Northwest Port Charlotte Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Pirate Harbor Waterway Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Rotonda Heights Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. Rotonda Sands Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025, and one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2027. South Burnt Store Street & Drainage Unit is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025.

is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025. Suncoast Waterway Unit is one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025

is one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025 West Charlotte Stormwater is seeking one member to fill a position with a term through Oct. 31, 2025.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.