Naples Pride can have 2025 festival, but no outdoor drag show

Naples Pride can get a permit to hold its annual festival in Cambier Park this coming June. But the organization cannot hold a drag show on the stage outdoors in the park.

That's the decision of the Naples City Council, after a total of about five hours of public comment and discussion by council members on Wednesday.

"The grooming of children, minors, for the gratification of adults, no matter the orientation, even heterosexuals, is a crime and always has been," Priscilla Gray said during a public comment period.

A representative of Naples Pride told the council that drag shows teach everyone that it's okay to dress differently. And the executive director of Naples Pride also spoke to the council.

"I wish our elected officials would focus on addressing the real needs from their constituents, instead of framing it as a way to protect children," Cori Craciun said. "All while they put the entire community at risk."

The council voted 5-2 in favor of a permit for Pride Fest on Saturday, June 7. But it was not immediately known whether Naples Pride will accept a festival with the drag show indoors at Norris Center. The council action makes it clear that the indoors drag show will be open only to people who are 18 years and older. No minors will be allowed in the center during any drag show.

This year the group asked for outdoors drag shows, even if minors were present in Cambier Park. The drag events have been indoors at Norris the past two years.

Council member Bill Kramer voted against the permit, even with the indoors drag show requirement. Vice-Mayor Terry Hutchison also voted no. Both objected to the language of some speakers, who called the drag shows 'family friendly.'

"Ten to one, my constituents have said: 'We don't want drag shows at Cambier Park," Kramer told his fellow council members.

Council member Linda Penniman voted yes. She said she appreciated the various points of view from LGBTQ+ and Naples Pride supporters, and from those who oppose the festival with drag performances.

"Move the drag show inside and we'll all have a wonderful time," Penniman said. "This has been a great day for democracy at work."

Council member Beth Petrunoff was not so sure.

"I feel it was more rancor, than a great day," Petrunoff said.

