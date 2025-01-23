Water main break causes outage on Sanibel Island; crews on repair

The Island Water Association distribution crews are onsite for an emergency water main repair on Sanibel Island near the intersection of Wulfert Road and Sanibel Captiva Road.

After water is restored, all impacted areas will be under a precautionary boil water advisory until bacteriological testing shows the drinking water is safe. These tests normally take 48 to 72 hours to complete. During the boil water advisory, all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes must be boiled at a roiling boil for one minute. Or, as an alternative, bottled water may be used.

The following areas are currently without water as crews assess the damage and make the necessary repairs:

Braun, Michael

Baltusrol Court

Blue Crab Court

Caloosa Drive

Caloosa End Lane

Dinkins Lake Road

Henderson Road

Indian Court

Key Lime Place

Lands End Place

Los Colony Road

Punta Caloosa Court

Shop Road

Starling Way

Troon Court

Wulfert Road

Updates on the repair and advisories will be available on IWA’s website, www.islandwater.com.

