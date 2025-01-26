Immigration, petition bills filed for special legislative session

On the eve of a special legislative session called by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republican lawmakers Sunday filed a flurry of bills to crack down on undocumented immigrants and place additional restrictions on the ballot initiative process.

The bills, in part, would end in-state tuition at colleges and universities for undocumented-immigrant students known as Dreamers; place new requirements on police to help with immigration-enforcement efforts; and dramatically change the petition process for proposed constitutional amendments.

Jonathan Martin

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, Sen. Jonathan Martin, R-Fort Myers, and Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, had filed 11 bills as of late Sunday afternoon, according to the Senate website. Rep. Mike Caruso, R-Delray Beach, and Rep. John Temple, R-Wildwood, had filed House versions that largely mirrored the Senate bills.

DeSantis on Jan. 13 called the special session because he wants lawmakers to make changes to help carry out President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. Other issues DeSantis wants lawmakers to take up include making changes in the ballot-initiative process, providing aid to hurricane victims and addressing issues that have increased costs for condominium associations and residents.

The special session, however, has been surrounded by uncertainty because Senate President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, and House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, raised objections. Among other things, they said the special session was “premature” and pointed to the March 4 start of the regular legislative session.

DeSantis, however, has made a series of appearances to try to pressure lawmakers into acting on the issues — particularly focusing on immigration issues.

While the bills were filed Sunday, it remained unclear how the special session would play out. The Senate and House are scheduled to convene at 10:30 a.m. Monday, but neither had scheduled committee meetings as of Sunday afternoon to consider the proposals.

Among the proposals:

