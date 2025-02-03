Immigrant raids increase: A guide to rights and protections

As immigrant raids and detentions increase, so does anxiety and fear in their communities. But immigrants have rights, regardless of their status.

The American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU, has provided a list of your civil rights.

If you are stopped and questioned:

Keep calm and do not argue, even if the police are violating your rights.

Ask if you are free to leave. If the officer says yes, move quietly away. If you are arrested, you have the right to know why.

You have the right to remain silent and cannot be punished for refusing to answer questions. If you are stopped on suspicion of a crime or traffic violation, you will need to identify yourself.

You have the right to refuse a search of your person or belongings. Consenting to a search can harm you later in court.

If the police or ICE come to your home:

You do not have to let them in unless they have certain court orders.

Ask the officer to slide the court order under the door or hold it to the door window where you can read it. A search warrant allows them to enter the address, but to search only for the items mentioned in the order.

An arrest warrant allows officers to enter the house indicated in the order, if they believe the person is inside.

Deportation orders and "ICE warrants" do not allow immigration agents to enter your home without your permission.

Even if the officers have a court order, you have the right to remain silent. If you do choose to speak with them, leave the house and close the door.

For more information, go to ACLU.org/knowyourrights.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

