Student Rights Cards help prepare youth for possible interrogation

Fear is spreading through immigrant communities, as federal raids ramp up under the Trump administration. Some people may not be aware that everyone in the United States has civil rights, no matter their immigration status. It’s important for people who may be stopped to know those rights.

Red cards that educate adults about their rights and best practices are being distributed widely.

Now the Purple Group, which advocates for students, parents, and educators in Lee County, is distributing Student Rights Cards. These can help young people be educated about their rights and best practices if stopped by ICE. Included in the advice on the card is for students to stay calm and ask for their parents and a lawyer before answering any questions.

The cards were created by Michael Andoscia, a former Lee County school teacher who now advocates for academic freedom. He explains why he developed the cards:

“My goal was to, one, provide a script, that the child can use in the face of an interrogation, where they can positively assert their rights, and also a guide to help them calm down and respond appropriately to law enforcement,” Andoscia said.

Andoscia added that teachers are no longer allowed to teach students civil rights in the Florida classroom, and suggests that adults go over the cards with children so they will be prepared.

The cards are available in English, Spanish, Haitian Creole, and Portuguese.

