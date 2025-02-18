North Port to host town halls on upcoming referendum questions

North Port’s City Commission is hosting three Town Halls for residents on referendum questions placed on the ballot for the May 13 Special Election.

These meetings differ from regular City Commission meetings, as residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive responses from Commissioners.

Town Hall dates:



6 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd.

6 p.m. April 2 at North Port Public Safety Building, 19955 Preto Blvd.

6 p.m. April 24 at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Outreach Way.

All three Town Halls will be broadcast live via the City's YouTube channel, and those who can't attend may submit their questions online in advance of each meeting.

These meetings are free to attend, and light refreshments will be available.

For more information, visit NorthPortFL.gov/Referendum.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.