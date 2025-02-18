The Big Shred free disposal event scheduled March 1 in Fort Myers

After shredding thousands of pounds of secure documents for community members across Lee County, The Big Shred is coming to Fort Myers.

The Lee Clerk’s semi-annual shredding event will take place March 1 from 9-11 a.m. at the Lee County Elections Center, located at 13180 S Cleveland Avenue in Fort Myers.

The free event helps residents keep their personal information safe by providing them with a convenient way to securely dispose of their confidential records.

This is the fourth Big Shred the Clerk’s office has hosted since the event’s inception in 2023. Past events have taken place in Estero, Cape Coral and Lehigh Acres, and in total, they brought in more than 17,200 pounds of confidential documents, which were safely shredded and disposed of.

Identity theft is a common problem and occurs when someone uses your personal or financial information without your permission. Thieves can gather this kind of information through trash, which is why it’s so important to properly dispose of documents that contain information like your home address, social security number, birthday, banking and credit card numbers, or anything else identifiable on it.

“We created The Big Shred to help our community safely dispose of their confidential documents, and I am so proud of how much it has grown,” Karnes said. “The Clerk’s office goes to great lengths to ensure public information is protected in public records, and we want to do everything we can to help you keep your confidential information at home safe. We couldn’t be more excited to bring The Big Shred to Fort Myers!”

To take part in The Big Shred, all participants have to do is drive up and hand off their confidential documents to a Clerk team member, who will then walk them to the on-site shredding truck for secure disposal.

Documents must be in a box. No plastic bags or electronics will be accepted.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.