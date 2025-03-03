Postal inspectors remind consumers to be alert for imposter scams during National Consumer Protection Week

This week is the U.S. Postal Inspection Service's National Consumer Protection Week and comes with a warning about the dangers of imposter scams.

Imposters are scammers who work very hard to convince consumers they are a friend or relative, or that they are from a legitimate source, such as a bank or government agency. These fraudsters then take personally identifiable information (PII) and use it to steal victims’ money.

“There are many types of imposter scams,” Inspector in Charge Eric Shen of the Criminal Investigations Group says. “But they all start with messages like, ‘I’m in trouble…,’ ‘I need…,’ ‘You’ve won!..,’ or ‘I have a great offer for you!’ These scammers lull consumers into a false sense of trust, gain access to privileged information, and then drain financial accounts.”

“With a few simple tips, consumers can protect themselves from imposter scams,” INC Shen said.

Take your time to make financial decisions. Whether it’s investments or unsolicited offers, like the lottery or sweepstakes, don’t rush into sending your money to someone you don’t know.

Is it really a representative from your bank sending that email or text? To be certain, call your bank at the number you were given when you opened your account. Don’t call a number that you haven’t verified and never click on any links in an email or text.

Grandparents: Before sending money to help a grandchild who says they’re in a desperate situation, make sure it’s really them! Call them or their parents at a number you recognize to confirm they sent you a message.

If you meet someone over the internet who professes their love for you right away, but needs financial assistance to meet you, exit the conversation as quickly as you can.

The Postal Service will NEVER send you an unsolicited text. Any text or email claiming you have a USPS delivery problem is designed to steal your personal information. Delete these messages, but before you do, send the bogus text or email to spam@uspis.gov.

Put your phone number on the National Do Not Call Registry at 1-888-382-1222 or at www.donotcall.gov.

If you are a victim of a scam or suspect fraud, report it: Submit an online report to the Inspection Service or call us at 877-876-2455.

Remembering these simple tips will help keep consumers’ personal information and finances safe.

For more information on how to spot an imposter, visit our website at www.uspis.gov/ncpw-2025.

