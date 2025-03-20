Rallies to protest Social Security, Medicare cuts planned Friday in Naples, Miami and Pensacola

A rally to protest possible cuts in Social Security and Medicare will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Naples Hilton, 5111 Tamiami Trail North in Naples.

Social Security Commissioner under President Biden and former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley and others will be speaking. The rally is scheduled to run until noon.

Similar rallies are planned Friday in Miami and Pensacola and on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Coast.

