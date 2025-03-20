© 2025 WGCU News
Rallies to protest Social Security, Medicare cuts planned Friday in Naples, Miami and Pensacola

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published March 20, 2025 at 1:36 PM EDT
Demonstrators gather outside of the Edward A. Garmatz United States District Courthouse in Baltimore, on Friday, March 14, 2025, before a hearing regarding the Department of Government Efficiency's access to Social Security data. Rallies are planned Friday in Naples, Miami and Pensacola and Saturday in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Coast against possible cuts in Social Security and Medicare.
Stephanie Scarbrough/AP
/
AP
A rally to protest possible cuts in Social Security and Medicare will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Naples Hilton, 5111 Tamiami Trail North in Naples.

Social Security Commissioner under President Biden and former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley and others will be speaking. The rally is scheduled to run until noon.

Similar rallies are planned Friday in Miami and Pensacola and on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale and Palm Coast.

WGCU Staff
