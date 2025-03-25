Florida lawmakers may roll back child labor protections again this year

Florida lawmakers rolled back some of the state’s child labor protections last year. Now, a proposal is advancing in Tallahassee that would strip them completely for those 16 and older.

The rollback would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to work full-time, including late nights and days longer than eight-hour even on school nights without required breaks. The proposal would also waive those same protections for 14- and 15-year-olds who are enrolled in home school, virtual education, or those who have already graduated and received a high school diploma.

Tampa Republican Senator Jay Collins said during his bill’s first committee stop that it is about giving parents and their families choices.

“I believe that parents are best suited to take care of their kids and manage their schedules and make sure that they're doing what's best for them. I don't understand why the state needs to go beyond the federal regulations in this case,” he said.

While the proposal passed its first committee, it’s getting bi-partisan opposition. Democrats pointed to this comment made last week by Governor Ron DeSantis during an immigration round table as what they believe is the real reason this bill is being put forward.

“What’s wrong with expecting our young people to work part time? That’s how it used to be when I was growing up. Why do we say we need to import foreigners, even import them illegally, when you know, teenagers used to work at these resorts, college students should be able to do this stuff,” DeSantis said.

Orlando Democratic State Senator Carlos Guillermo Smith thinks the bill is coming up again to deal with the labor shortage in Florida. He worries kids will face pressure from their employers to work full-time.

“We’re somehow going to solve the current labor shortage that we have in Florida that was worsened with anti-immigrant rhetoric with child labor. For the record, we know that minors already are eligible to work part time. They're already working these jobs, and that's okay with regulations. The problem is that we're getting rid of almost all of the regulations for so many of these minors,” he said.

Sarasota Republican Senator Joe Gruters also opposed the bill.

“I think we need to let kids be kids,” Gruters said. “I think the guard rails that we're removing, even though it's maybe part of federal law, I’m not in favor of it. Last week, I think we voted for that opt out of minimum wage because minors couldn't get jobs, and we're trying to give them more opportunities. I just think this sends a bad message, and I think we should allow kids to work the hours that they're allowed now with the waiver system.”

About 100,000 minors are currently working at least part time in Florida.