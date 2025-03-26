Household chemical waste disposal is April 2 in Bonita Springs

Bonita Springs residents can safely dispose of household chemical waste such as paints, cleaners, herbicides, pesticides, automotive fluids and pool chemicals from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2, at Bonita Springs Recreation Center, 26740 Pine Ave.

The collection, hosted by Lee County Solid Waste and City of Bonita Springs, features a drive-through process and is available to all residents at no charge.

The event is for residents only.

Businesses that need chemical waste disposal can call MXI Environmental Services at 276-477-0947 to schedule an appointment for the monthly business collection held at the county’s permanent Household Chemical Waste drop-off location, 6441 Topaz Court, off Metro Parkway in south Fort Myers.

Lee County Solid Waste reminds residents to be aware of proper battery disposal.

An increasing number of products contain lithium-ion batteries, which can be hazardous when disposed improperly. Lithium-ion batteries are found in these common products along with others:

Electronic devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and Bluetooth devices

Power tools

Game controllers

Digital cameras

Portable power packs

Greeting cards

Electric toothbrushes

Toys

E-bikes, e-scooters and hover boards

Visit www.leegov.com/solidwaste/recycling/chemicals for more information.

Can’t make it to this event? A half dozen more Solid Waste Household Chemical Waste collection events are planned for the calendar year. See a complete schedule with dates, times and locations here. Specifically, the next event is April 16 at Estero Community Park in the Village of Estero.

