Unraveling the landscape of Florida politics at the legislative halfway point

Congressman Byron Donalds has officially thrown his hat into the ring for the 2026 Florida governor's race. With 18 months to go before the primaries, there’s still a lot that can happen between then and now. Currently, the Florida Legislative Session has reached the halfway point, and politicians are debating a radical proposal by Governor Ron DeSantis who is looking to eliminate state property taxes. WGCU Host and Reporter John Davis looks at the potential fallout from the elimination of that revenue source and why there is bi-partisan support to avoid making changes to child labor laws.

