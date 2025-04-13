Chinese tariffs may take the spark out of the Fourth; Phantom Fireworks pauses production

One of the most well-known and popular retail fireworks companies in the United States has put fireworks production on pause.

Phantom Fireworks, based in Youngstown, Ohio, is getting blasted by the 145 percent tariff placed on Chinese goods by President Trump.

The company has permanent outlets in Southwest Florida and other parts of the state, and erects multiple temporary tents during the Fourth of July season. Across the U.S. Phantom has 80 showrooms in 15 states open all year round, and nearly 2,000 temporary locations in 17 states,.

WKBN-TV Channel 27 in Youngstown, Ohio, reported the fireworks company is feeling the heat.

Phantom Fireworks President Bruce Zoldan told Channel 27 that the company is working hard with Northeast Ohio lawmakers to try to get an exemption so they can keep doing business.

“But right now, firework production is stopped. We have given all our factories in China the word to stop for the time being because we can’t afford to buy at 145 percent and neither can any of the other fireworks companies in the world or here in the States,” he told the station.

Phantom labels itself as the leading retailer of consumer fireworks in the U.S.

