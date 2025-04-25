After President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs triggered a dramatic drop in trade markets across the globe, they were quickly rescinded for 90 days. If they return, what does this mean for Florida businesses that rely on international trade? FGCU Associate Professor of Economics Victor Claar talks about the recent history of changing tariffs and who will suffer the most from the dramatic changes coming to worldwide commerce.

The Impact of Tariff Changes on the Florida Economy | WGCU News