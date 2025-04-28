Lee County Solid Waste to begin seasonal change to pickup schedule

Residents of unincorporated Lee County, the Town of Fort Myers Beach, Village of Estero and City of Bonita Springs are asked to set their trash, recycling and yard waste to the curb by 5:30 a.m. beginning Thursday, May 1.

This is one hour earlier than the typical set-out time of 6:30 a.m.

Unincorporated areas affected by the change include:



Captiva

Pine Island

Matlacha

North Fort Myers

Fort Myers Shores

Alva

Lehigh Acres

south Fort Myers

Iona

The seasonal change is to help the contracted haulers’ drivers complete routes earlier in the day as summer’s heat arrives.

This annual seasonal adjustment does not impact the day of the week residents have their materials collected; that remains the same.

To learn more about what to set out at the curb and proper disposal methods, visit Lee County Solid Waste at www.leegov.com/solidwaste.

To recall what your collection day is, visit www.leegov.com and input your address into the “Resident Information Lookup” on the home page.

