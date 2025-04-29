© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

DOGE comes to Florida

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published April 29, 2025 at 5:34 AM EDT

Even prior to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order to implement policies from the Department of Government Efficiency, some Florida counties beat him to the punch. The Lee County Clerk of Courts introduced a new position to maintain fiscal responsibility and help save taxpayer money. But what other impacts could DOGE bring to the state? WMNF Anchor and Reporter Chris Young breaks down what the funding restrictions could mean to state universities before FGCU President Emeritus Dr. Mike Martin shares how the university will fare in the face of potential cuts.

DOGE Comes to Florida | WGCU News
Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsDOGEClerk of CourtsLee County Clerk of CourtsFinancesGovernor Ron DeSantisPresident TrumpFGCUPresident Mike Martin
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News