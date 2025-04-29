DOGE comes to Florida

Even prior to Governor Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order to implement policies from the Department of Government Efficiency, some Florida counties beat him to the punch. The Lee County Clerk of Courts introduced a new position to maintain fiscal responsibility and help save taxpayer money. But what other impacts could DOGE bring to the state? WMNF Anchor and Reporter Chris Young breaks down what the funding restrictions could mean to state universities before FGCU President Emeritus Dr. Mike Martin shares how the university will fare in the face of potential cuts.

