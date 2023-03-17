HealthPark named among nation’s top 50 hospitals for heart care

Lee Health’s HealthPark Medical Center has again been named a 2023 PINC AI 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospital winner by Premier, joining some of the most elite hospitals in the country that provide top-tier heart care.

This marks the tenth year the hospital has won the award.

Formerly known as the IBM Watson award, the PINC AI 50 top-performing cardiovascular hospitals represent the highest standard of heart care in the United States. Premier Inc. acquired the distinction from Merative (formally IBM Watson) and the program will be integrated within PINC AI™, Premier’s technology and services brand.

HealthPark Medical Center is one of only four hospitals in Florida, and the only hospital in Southwest Florida, to earn the designation.

“We are extremely proud to be included among the top 50 hospitals in the country for cardiovascular care for the tenth time,” said Larry Antonucci, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Lee Health.

This year's study included more than 900 U.S. hospitals with cardiovascular service lines utilizing independent and objective research to analyze hospital and health system performance in key clinical and operational areas for selected cardiovascular procedures and medical care.

The winners delivered better outcomes while operating more efficiently and at a lower cost, based on comparisons between the study winners and a peer group of similar hospitals in the study.

The Lee Health Heart Institute is based at HealthPark Medical Center. Specializing in everything from routine to complex care, the Lee Health Heart Institute includes primary and specialty care, advance cardiac imaging, nationally ranked hospitals, Shipley Cardiothoracic Center, cardiac rehabilitation and more.

The annual study for this recognition was introduced in 1999. It identifies hospitals demonstrating the highest performance in hospital cardiovascular services for four important patient groups: heart attack, heart failure, coronary artery bypass graft and percutaneous coronary intervention.

