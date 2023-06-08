Firefighter Cancer Initiative offers classes in Collier County

The Firefighter Cancer Initiative is a program at the University of Miami that seeks to understand the burden of cancer on Florida firefighters and to reduce their risk. They are offering trainings at the North Collier Fire District June 12 through the 14th to help train local firefighters.

Heather Mazurkiewicz is a public information officer for the North Collier Fire District.

“They’ll offer a class in the morning and a class in the afternoon,” she said. “And as North Collier Fire, we will run our crews through the classes.”

Any fire department personnel from any district is welcome, and that includes retirees. Just show up at the training. For more information, email

hmazurkiewicz@northcollierfire.com.

