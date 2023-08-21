Update on Covid, RSV vaccines

A new round of covid vaccines will be available next month, according to the CDC. The most effective line against the coming virus is the monovalent XBB1.5 composition, according to the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. The committee has advised manufacturers to develop their updated vaccines in this manner for greatest effectiveness. The new vaccines should be available mid- to late-September.

They should continue to be free for people covered by insurance. For those without insurance, the Biden administration has launched a program to keep the vaccines free, but those may not be available until mid-October.

Infection with Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, typically picks up in the fall. Infants and older adults are particularly vulnerable. Older adults with chronic heart or lung disease or decreased immune systems should check with their doctors right away about getting the RSV vaccine.

