Boil water advisory lifted for Burnt Store area in Charlotte County

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 13, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT

The Charlotte County Utilities Department has rescinded the precautionary boil water notice for a portion of the Burnt Store service area due to a 10-inch water main repair.

Affected Customers: 3200 through 3280 South Shore Dr.

The boil alert was due to reduced system pressure from the shut-off of the water supply and placed as a precautionary measure by Charlotte County Utilities.

For information, contact Thomas A. Hill at 941-764-4300 or Tom.Hill@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

