Boil water advisory lifted for Burnt Store area in Charlotte County

The Charlotte County Utilities Department has rescinded the precautionary boil water notice for a portion of the Burnt Store service area due to a 10-inch water main repair.

Affected Customers: 3200 through 3280 South Shore Dr.

The boil alert was due to reduced system pressure from the shut-off of the water supply and placed as a precautionary measure by Charlotte County Utilities.

For information, contact Thomas A. Hill at 941-764-4300 or Tom.Hill@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.