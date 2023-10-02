© 2023 WGCU News
Florida's COVID-19 deaths top 91,000 since early in 2020

WGCU | By News Service of Florida
Published October 1, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT
Danielfoster437/ Creative Commons

More than 91,000 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to new data from the state Department of Health.

The data showed that a reported 91,178 residents had died as of Thursday. That was up from a reported 90,740 deaths two weeks earlier. Because of lags in reporting, it is unclear when the additional deaths occurred.

The Department of Health releases COVID-19 data every two weeks. The new data showed that 77.8 percent of the deaths involved people age 65 or older.

Also, 55.5 percent involved males. The data also showed continued decreases during the past two years of reported COVID-19 cases.

The state had 10,925 reported cases during the week that started Sept. 15 and 9,540 reported cases during the week that started Sept. 22.

By comparison, it had 23,980 cases during the week that started Aug. 25.

