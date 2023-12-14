© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Critical platelet, type O negative blood shortage in Collier County

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published December 14, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST
060105-N-8154G-010 Portsmouth, Va. (Jan. 5, 2005) - A hospital corpsman with the Blood Donor Team from Portsmouth Naval Hospital takes samples of blood from a donor for testing. The Blood Donor Team visits multiple commands throughout the area in efforts to boost the blood supply for the U.S. Armed Forces around the world. U.S. Navy photo by PhotographerÕs Mate 3rd Class Jeremy L. Grisham (RELEASED)
File
/
WGCU
Critical blood shortage noted in Collier County.

The Community Blood Center, an affiliate of NCH, has a critical shortage of platelets and type O negative blood.

Donors are needed immediately in Collier County to ensure that lifesaving blood products are readily available for accident victims, surgical patients, and people who have cancer and blood disorders.

The local shortage is the result of an increase in usage and a decline in blood donor visitation.

Donors can give at:

• Community Blood Center’s donor center: 1100 Health Park Blvd. Naples, Fl., 34110, on the first floor of the NCH Business Center. Hours: Monday, Thursday, & Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. (closed Wednesday, Saturday, & Sunday). No appointment is necessary to donate blood. Platelet donors must be aspirin-free for 48 hours and must make an appointment by calling: 239-624-4130.

• On the Bloodmobile - Find a blood drive location at www.givebloodcbc.org.

Donors can safely give blood every 56 days. The minimum age to give blood is 16 with a parent present. There is no upper age maximum. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, eat before giving blood, and be well-hydrated.

A photo ID is required at donation time. The entire process from registration to refreshment takes about 45 minutes. The actual blood draw only takes approximately 7 minutes.

Each pint of donated blood can save up to 3 lives. Visit www.givebloodcbc.org or call (239) 624-4120 for additional information. All blood products collected by the Community Blood Center remain within the community to benefit local patients in need.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Health WGCU NewsBlood DonationsCollier County
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff