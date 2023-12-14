Critical platelet, type O negative blood shortage in Collier County

The Community Blood Center, an affiliate of NCH, has a critical shortage of platelets and type O negative blood.

Donors are needed immediately in Collier County to ensure that lifesaving blood products are readily available for accident victims, surgical patients, and people who have cancer and blood disorders.

The local shortage is the result of an increase in usage and a decline in blood donor visitation.

Donors can give at:

• Community Blood Center’s donor center: 1100 Health Park Blvd. Naples, Fl., 34110, on the first floor of the NCH Business Center. Hours: Monday, Thursday, & Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tuesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. (closed Wednesday, Saturday, & Sunday). No appointment is necessary to donate blood. Platelet donors must be aspirin-free for 48 hours and must make an appointment by calling: 239-624-4130.

• On the Bloodmobile - Find a blood drive location at www.givebloodcbc.org.

Donors can safely give blood every 56 days. The minimum age to give blood is 16 with a parent present. There is no upper age maximum. Donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, eat before giving blood, and be well-hydrated.

A photo ID is required at donation time. The entire process from registration to refreshment takes about 45 minutes. The actual blood draw only takes approximately 7 minutes.

Each pint of donated blood can save up to 3 lives. Visit www.givebloodcbc.org or call (239) 624-4120 for additional information. All blood products collected by the Community Blood Center remain within the community to benefit local patients in need.

