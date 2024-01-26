Abortion access designated Amendment 4 apparently on ballot

A Sarasota-based organization promoting an abortion amendment for the 2024 Florida ballot says it has received notice from the state that the issue will indeed be on the ballot this year.

Floridians Protecting Freedom issued a media release Friday that it had received notification from the Florida Division of Elections that the group's initiative, giving Floridians the chance to vote to limit government interference with abortion, will officially be Amendment 4 on the 2024 General Election ballot, pending Supreme Court review.

The group's release said that, as of today’s update, the Florida Division of Elections has verified 993,387 petitions submitted by the campaign, more than 100,000 more than the 891,523 needed by February 1, 2024.

“Today, our campaign to limit government interference with abortion reached a historic milestone with the assignment of an official ballot number,” said Campaign Director Lauren Brenzel. “This November, Floridians should have the chance to vote for Amendment 4 to return control of our bodies and futures back to us, where these personal decisions belong.”

So far, out of seven states that have voted on abortion access since Roe v. Wade was overturned, all seven have affirmed support, including conservative states like Kansas, Kentucky, and most recently Ohio. Florida is now poised to follow suit.

After eight months of collecting petitions, Floridians Protecting Freedom said it has close to 1 million validated signatures from Floridians who want to see this amendment on the ballot.

