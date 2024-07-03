Boil water alert issued for several subdivisions off Treeline Avenue

City of Fort Myers Utilities / WGCU Boil water alert area

Repairs being made on a 24-inch water main on Treeline Avenue has prompted a boil water alert for several subdivisions.

The City’s Public Utilities Department said the alert affects the following areas north and south of Lee Boulevard east of State Road 82 and south of Colonia Boulevard: Pelican Preserve, Whispering Palms, Colonial Country Club, Legacy Gateway, Plantation Somerset, C5, Marina Bay, Arborwood Preserve, Plantation Kingsbridge, Botanica Lakes, Olympia Point, Sherwood of the Crossroads, Shoppes at Pelican Preserve, Arborwood Shopping Center, Crossroads Shopping Center and Treeline Elementary.

The City’s Public Utilities Department is working on a 24” water main in the vicinity of Treeline and Arborwood.

As a precautionary measure, normal boil advisory recommendations are for all water to be used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled with a rolling boil of one minute sufficient.

As an alternative, bottled water can be used.

This precautionary notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions please contact The City Of Fort Myers Public Works Department AT 239-321-8100.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.