Boar's Head recalls 207,528 pounds of deli meat due to possible Listeria contamination; hospitalizations, two deaths listed

More than 200,000 pounds of Boar's Head deli meat products are being recalled by the company due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recall by the Boar's Head Provisions Co., Inc. of Jarratt, Va., was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service Friday.

The company is recalling approximately 207,528 pounds of products. As of July 25, 2024, 34 sick people have been identified in 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths.

The main item on the recall is all liverwurst product produced by the establishment that is currently available in commerce, the FSIS said.

The company is also recalling additional deli meat products that were produced on the same line and on the same day as the liverwurst and, therefore, may be adulterated with L. monocytogenes.

The ready-to-eat liverwurst products were produced between June 11, 2024, and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf life.

The following liverwurst products are subject to recall [view labels]:

3.5-lb. loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA.”

The products shipped to retailers bear sell by dates ranging July 25, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024, printed on the side of the packaging.

The other ready-to-eat deli meat products were produced on June 27, 2024. The following deli meat products are subject to recall:



9.5-lb. and 4.5-lb. full product, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.



6-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.



4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.



2.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.



5.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT” with sell by date “AUG 15” on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.



3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

The products subject to recall were distributed to retail deli locations nationwide. The products shipped to deli retailers bear establishment number “EST. 12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

According to the Boar's Head website, retailers carrying their product in Florida include Publix, Milam's Market and Detwilers Farm Market.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that a sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for L. monocytogenes.

The Maryland Department of Health, in collaboration with the Baltimore City Health Department, collected an unopened liverwurst product from a retail store for testing as part of an outbreak investigation of L. monocytogenes infections.

Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product sample is related to the outbreak. Anyone concerned about illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners to investigate the multistate outbreak of L. monocytogenes infections linked to meats sliced at delis.

Samples were collected from sick people from May 29, 2024, to July 12, 2024.

Additional information may be found on the CDC investigation notice, Listeria Outbreak Linked to Meats Sliced at Delis. The investigation is ongoing, and FSIS continues to work with the CDC and state partners.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or with weakened immune systems.

Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In people who are pregnant, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators and in retail deli cases. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and retailers are urged not to sell these products with the referenced sell by dates. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers who have purchased these products are also urged to clean refrigerators thoroughly to prevent the risk of cross-contamination.

FSIS recommends retail delis clean and sanitize all food and non-food surfaces and discard any open meats and cheeses in the deli.

Retailers may refer to FSIS’ guideline, Best Practices Guidance for Controlling Listeria monocytogenes in Retail Delicatessens, for information on steps to prevent certain ready-to-eat foods that are prepared or sliced in retail delis and consumed in the home, such as deli meats and deli salads, from becoming contaminated with L. monocytogenes.

