NCH may become out-of-network if they and Fla Blue can't reach agreement

One of the largest health-care systems in Southwest Florida may become an out-of-network provider if two parties can’t reach an agreement

Florida Blue alerted patients this week by letter that Collier County-based NCH, including hospitals, physician groups and other specialty health care services, will become an out-of-network provider if they can’t reach an agreement with Florida Blue. This will likely lead to higher out-of-pocket charges to patients who use NCH’s services.

In a statement, Florida Blue said, in part:

"We are currently in negotiations and doing everything we can to reach an agreement with NCH -- to avoid health care disruption for our members and keep the area’s health care as affordable as possible. NCH continues to demand excessive rates without a commitment to improve the efficiency of care, which would only result in higher costs for those in the community, many of whom are already struggling financially."

NCH reports on their website that Florida Blue, a licensee of Blue Cross Blue Shield, “significantly underpays NCH compared to other hospitals and providers” in Southwest Florida. They claim that without a fair agreement, “Florida Blue threatens the ability for patients and families to have local access to essential and critical care.”

Without the agreement, the status will change October 1, 2024.

NCH did not respond to a request for comment.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

