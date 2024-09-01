Budgets, roads, sewers, abortions: Local governments weighing in on abortion amendment ahead of November election

Setting budgets and decisions over whether to allow development in ecologically fragile habitat are matters that generally brings masses of people to local municipal meetings where such decisions are made. Not so much abortion care.

But that’s what been happening in Lee County over the last several weeks and continues Tuesday when the Board of County Commissioners meets to vote on an resolution regarding Amendment 4.

This November, voters in Florida will head to the polls to decide if there should be limited government interference when it comes to abortion care.

A yes vote by at least 60 percent of the voters will do away with Florida’s current 6-week abortion ban. Abortions would be allowed in the state up to the point of viability which is generally considered 24 weeks. This was the law in Florida just a few years ago before Florida Legislature enacted a 15-week ban and then more recently a six-week ban.

A super-majority no vote, and things stay the same as they are now.

Simple enough? No.

Ahead of this decision by the Florida voters, politicians overseeing county and municipal governments are weighing in. They are passing resolutions about Amendment 4 that are patently false.

"These are health care decisions between a woman and her doctor, and all politicians shouldn't be involved," said Lauren Brencel, the campaign director for Yes on 4. "Politicians should be focused on making sure city budgets and county budgets are in place, and making sure roadways are safe (and) should not be wasting precious, precious municipal time to pass these empty resolutions."

That’s what happened in June in Collier County when the board of commissioners unanimously passed a resolution stating Amendment 4 is “vague, deceptive and overbroad.”

The resolution claimed long-held protections regarding parental consent for minors would go away. It claimed abortions could be performed by people who aren’t doctors. And it claimed there could abortions right up until the moment of birth. None of these claims are true and the way Brencel sees it, it’s the Collier Commission that is being deceptive.

And now Lee County may follow suit when it meets to vote on a resolution Tuesday. A draft of Lee’s resolution mirrors Collier's with the exception of the parental notification for minors.

“The claims that these individuals are making are unequivocally false about what this initiative does. This initiative is meant to remove Florida's extreme abortion ban, which right now is the only extremism that we have in the room with us,” Brencel said.

During the last several commission meetings, dozens of residents have packed the commission's chamber weighing in on matter. Women have shared stories of their own abortions. Many have made outlandish claims that Florida will be ripe for rapists and aborted fetuses will be sold on the Black market.

A majority of people who want a resolution denouncing Amendment 4 invoke religion.

"As representatives for the people of Lee County, you have a duty before God to speak up for the voiceless," said one speaker, identified as Jeremy Hernandez. "You will be accountable for the decision you take on this resolution before God. And I don't know what the hesitation is. There are many counties in the state of Florida that have already decided to adopt this resolution. I don't know if it's a fear of man, but if it is, repent and fear God, because that's the person that you need to fear, not man. Please adopt this resolution.”

Lisa Nagy is a former sexual assault nurse examiner who called out the commissioners for not tapping down what she called a misinformation campaign.

"What I ask of you is not to do a resolution that is going to be spreading more misinformation. Some of the resolutions that have been passed by other counties are also have spread misinformation. ... Doing like-resolutions that that is more government interference.," Nagy said. "This is to be a vote by the people. This is an amendment by the people, for the people, for us to vote on. And I ask you not to make a resolution, not to weigh in, and please do not spread any more misinformation."

Across the country, large-scale efforts are taking shape to enshrine abortion rights in states’ constitutions since the landmark Roe v. Wade decision was overturned two years ago, effectively giving the decision back to the states.

In each case thus far, every pro-abortion rights effort has been successful in either restoring abortion rights or fending off proposals that would not allow future restoration.

41 states, including Florida, have established thresholds for restrictions on abortion.

In Florida, that threshold is 6 weeks.

