Burnt Store Service Area Boil Water Notice slated for Tuesday, Dec. 10

The Charlotte County Utilities Department will perform required repairs to the Burnt Store Water Treatment Plant starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10. Due to repairs to the water supply system. As a precautionary measure, Charlotte County Utilities requests that all customers in the Burnt Store Service Area boil water intended for drinking or cooking at a rolling boil for a minimum of one minute starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10.

The Utilities Department will notify the affected customers with a rescission notice as soon as the water quality is confirmed to be at safe consumption levels. As an alternative, bottled water could be used.

For information, contact 941-764-4300 or visit CCU-Alerts.com.

