Naples removes fluoride from drinking water

As of December 4, the City of Naples stopped adding fluoride to the water, based on a 4-3 vote by the City Council.

According to Naples Public Works Director Bob Middleton, a specific concentration of liquid fluoride was previously added to the water at the city’s potable water plant. That process will no longer take place.

Though fluoride has been added to public water supplies for more than 50 years, some consider it problematic. Many others consider it to be a public health victory.

Dr. Marilyn Sandor has been a pediatric dentist in Naples since 2001, and said that the removal of fluoride will cause problems

“We have already seen several studies that tooth decay and oral disease will increase,” she said.

Dr. Sandor said that some populations will be harmed more than others.

“Young children would be most affected,” she said. “Older people would be most affected, and populations that have less access to dental care.”

She added that families of very old and very young patients can often speak to a dental professional remotely if they can not get in to see the doctor in person. If you are caring for young children or elderly people, contact their dentist for more information.

Other tips to keep teeth healthy are:



eat plenty of leafy greens

drink plain milk, oat milk, or water, not carbonated beverages (liquids with a pH less than 6.5 demineralize teeth and contribute to decay).

use toothpste with fluoride

see your dentist regularly



WGCU reached out to several sources in favor of removing fluoride, and none responded by air time.

