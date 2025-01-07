Sarasota Memorial opens Lakewood Ranch emergency care

Sarasota Memorial Hospital provided a 'teddy bear clinic' Monday at the opening of the system's new emergency care center in Lakewood Ranch.

It is Sarasota Memorial’s fourth emergency care center, and the second freestanding emergency facility not attached to a hospital campus.

“In emergency situations, proximity and immediate access to high-quality emergency care is critical,” said Reuben Holland, M.D., medical director of Sarasota Memorial’s emergency care services. “By opening freestanding ERs and placing them in densely populated areas, many more people can receive emergency care in their own neighborhoods. This is not just more convenient for patients. It also strengthens clinical outcomes and reduces congestion and wait-times at hospital-based ERs.”

The E.R. at Lakewood Ranch will be an around-the-clock staffed facility with board-certified emergency medicine physicians, emergency care nurses, respiratory therapists and other clinicians.

The facility has five fast-track bays, a full-service laboratory, X-ray, ultrasound, and CT and MRI scanners for more advanced imaging studies. The on-site diagnostic services also are available for community members, with or without an appointment, for those who want to use the facility for outpatient lab work or imaging scans ordered by their care providers.

