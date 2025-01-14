Community Health Fair to be held Saturday

Lee Health will present a free health fair Saturday, January 18, from 9 a.m. to noon. On offer will be a wide range of health resources such as car seat checks, ACA health insurance navigators, and healthy food samples. It will be held at Faith Church, 15690 McGregor Avenue in Fort Myers.

Free buses to the fair will be available from the Gladiolus Food Pantry every half-hour until 11 AM. The food pantry is at 10511 Galdiolus Drive, Fort Myers.

Screenings include:



lung health

breast health

skin care

balance

blood sugar

blood pressure

foot health

