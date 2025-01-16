SWFL nurses among those in U.S. marching for safe staffing, patient protections against A.I.

Registered nurse members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United protested Thursday morning asking for safe staffing levels and patient safeguards amidst the rapid introduction of artificial intelligence technologies.

The nationwide protests included nurses at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte.

“We won major victories in our latest contract, which is a testament to the power of the nurses working together,” said Valerie Jean, RN in the float pool at Fawcett Hospital. “This national day of action is another reminder that no nurse is ever alone. Whether it’s in your unit or your union, together, nurses achieve the best outcomes for our patients.”

NNOC is an affiliate of NNU, the largest union in the United States with nearly 225,000 members nationwide.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.