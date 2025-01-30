Collier Mosquito Control District pilots program to reduce insects

The Collier Mosquito Control District recently launched a program to reduce the mosquito population in the county. Known as sterile insect technique, it involves sterilizing male mosquitos with low dose X-rays, so they are unable to reproduce.

The targeted mosquitos are Aedes aegypti, which spread diseases such as dengue fever, Zika, and chikungunya. The technique has been proven safe and effective, and it does not involve any genetic modification. It has been used in Lee County for several years.

Here’s Dr. Keira Lucas of the Collier Mosquito Control District:

“This has been used in agriculture for 50-plus years,” she said. “It was used to eradicate screwworm in the state of Florida. So we know it works, we just need to know it works within our operations.”

She added that it won’t upset other flora and fauna in the county.

“It’s very important for people to understand that the specific species that we’re targeting is Aedes aegypti. It’s invasive to the state of Florida. And so it’s not really having an impact on our local ecosystem,” said Lucas.

In addition, because the male mosquito doesn’t bite, the affected insects won’t have contact with people or spread disease. The program should result in a reduction of mosquitos in the county.

