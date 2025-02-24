FGCU nursing students score 100% on licensing exam

FGCU’s nursing students scored a perfect 100 percent on their N-CLEX exam, or National Council Licensure Examination, not only this year but last year as well.

The N-CLEX is the test a nurse needs to pass to get a license. There are separate tests for registered nurses, or RNs, and practical nurse, or PNs.

While 100 percent is a notable statistic under any circumstance, even more impressive is that the state of Florida overall had the lowest pass rate on the 2024 exam of all 50 states, according to a report recently released from the Florida Center for Nursing.

Related story

The first-time pass rate for Florida RNs overall was 84.9 percent, a drop of more than 6 percentage points below the national average. For PNs, the first-time pass rate was 80.78 percent, a gap of more than 7 percentage points below the national average.

After FGCU’s 100 percent, the next lower score was a 98 percent tie from the University of Florida and the University of West Florida.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.