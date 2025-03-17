Measles outbreak: How to protect yourself and your loved ones

A measles outbreak is growing in the United States. Texas saw the first childhood death from the disease in ten years, and the number of cases continues to climb across the country.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that childhood measles vaccination rate has dropped to 90 percent, which contributes to the uptick in cases. Dr. Mary Beth Saunders, an infectious disease specialist with Lee Health, comments on where the percentage should be, according to the CDC, to prevent infection.

“They like to see it around 95%,” said Dr. Saunders, “and so with that decline in the number of children who have been vaccinated, we have a greater risk for the overall population.”

Related

Measles is extremely contagious, and can lead to hospitalization, pneumonia, neurological problems, and death. And it’s not only dangerous for children but also for pregnant women, the elderly, anyone who’s immune compromised, and international travelers.

Dr. Saunders goes on to say that the measles vaccine has a long track record of being safe, and extremely effective.

“If your children are vaccinated, they estimate, after two vaccines, they're 97% protected,” said Dr. Saunders.

Older people may need a measles booster, based on their age.

People born before 1957 have immunity because they were likely infected with the live disease of measles. Those born after 1957 who were vaccinated before 1968 should talk to their doctors about being re-vaccinated. That’s because the vaccine administered before 1968 was less effective than the one developed later.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.