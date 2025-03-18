Who Cares for the Caregivers?

More than nine-million Americans rely on in-home help for daily activities. That has led to an estimated 35 million caregivers, who do not get paid for the work they provide. So, what can be done about the physical, emotional and financial struggles that come with being a primary caregiver. Professor of Medicine at The University of Pennsylvania Dr. Rachel Werner breaks down the issues facing those who need the care and what can be done to help those who provide the assistance.

