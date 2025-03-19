Free, low-cost mammograms available Saturday

Free or low-cost mammograms will be available Saturday in Lehigh Acres. To be eligible, women should be Florida residents age 50 to 64, have a household income that is less than two times the poverty level, and have no health insurance that would cover a mammogram or pap smear. Women age 40-49 whose immediate family member has had breast cancer may also qualify.

Find the Department of Health’s 3D Mobile Mammography bus at the Church of God Prophecy, 301 Elva Ave., in Lehigh Acres, 8 AM to 5 PM, Saturday, March 22. To book an appointment, call 239-332-9535.

