Billy Gardell’s weight loss journey in his own words
One of the biggest struggles for many Americans is the battle to lose weight. Sitcom star Billy Gardell gained notoriety on programs like "Mike & Molly" and "Bob Hearts Abishola" due to his larger stature. However, as COVID came, Gardell made changes that dramatically improved his life. He spoke with us about his 150-pound weight loss journey and how shedding all those extra pounds has impacted his stand-up comedy act as he makes his return to the clubs.
Billy Gardell’s Weight Loss Journey in His Own Words | WGCU News