Fort Myers affordable housing community OK'd for next step

The Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency has approved "Scope of Service" for the development of 26-single family homes at 2200 Jaylen Watkins Street.

The approval authorizes the CRA staff to collaborate with the City of Fort Myers Procurement Services division to issue a Request for Proposals for the White Coral Homeownership project.

The 11.43-acre site in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. redevelopment area will offer affordable housing to families that meet the low/moderate income qualifications for the area.

Request For Proposals will seek to attract a development partner to construct the 26-single family homes.

“The Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. area is getting a boost,” said Michele Hylton Terry, executive director of the Fort Myers CRA. “This project aims to establish a thriving neighborhood with a resident-led Homeowners Association. Homeowners will take pride in their residences, actively preserve the community's cultural heritage and build wealth across generations.”

White Coral will provide affordable homeownership opportunities for income-qualified families earning 30 to 80 percent of the Fort Myers Area Median Income (AMI).

For more information on White Coral and the project’s RFPs, visit https://www.cityftmyers.com/1171/Procurement-Services.

