November housing prices show Naples tops state, leading Sarasota and Fort Myers areas

The industry group Florida Realtors last week released a report that showed the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in November was $410,700.

Here were median prices in the state’s metropolitan statistical areas:

The report showed median prices in the state’s metropolitan statistical areas with Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island the top location at $770,000, North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton third at $449,945, the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area eleventh at $395,000 and Punta Gorda sixteenth at $349,950.

Other areas and their totals:

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $625,000

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $449,518

Port St. Lucie: $424,700

Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: $416,000

Sebastian-Vero Beach: $406,500

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $406,000

Jacksonville: $400,000

The Villages: $399,000

Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville: $378,575

Panama City: $364,000

Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach: $361,981

Gainesville: $355,000

Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent: $335,950

Lakeland-Winter Haven: $325,000

Tallahassee: $321,025

Ocala: $300,000

Homosassa Springs: $285,875

Sebring: $283,495