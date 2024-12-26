November housing prices show Naples tops state, leading Sarasota and Fort Myers areas
The industry group Florida Realtors last week released a report that showed the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in November was $410,700.
Here were median prices in the state’s metropolitan statistical areas:
The report showed median prices in the state’s metropolitan statistical areas with Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island the top location at $770,000, North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton third at $449,945, the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area eleventh at $395,000 and Punta Gorda sixteenth at $349,950.
Other areas and their totals:
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $625,000
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $449,518
Port St. Lucie: $424,700
Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: $416,000
Sebastian-Vero Beach: $406,500
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $406,000
Jacksonville: $400,000
The Villages: $399,000
Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville: $378,575
Panama City: $364,000
Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach: $361,981
Gainesville: $355,000
Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent: $335,950
Lakeland-Winter Haven: $325,000
Tallahassee: $321,025
Ocala: $300,000
Homosassa Springs: $285,875
Sebring: $283,495