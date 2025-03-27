Lee and Collier counties offering Easter egg hunts and events

There are a number of Eastern egg and related events scheduled in Lee and Collier counties in the run-up to the Spring holiday.

Lee County

Several Lee County Parks & Recreation sites will offer opportunities for children to put their egg-hunting skills to the test in advance of Easter, which is April 20.

All information is available at www.leeparks.org.

The days and locations for upcoming events are:

April 5, Fort Myers:

Egg-ceptional Egg Hunt featuring a sensory hour that includes low light and sound, wheelchair accessibility and beeping eggs for the visually impaired. The egg hunts will begin at 9:30 a.m., April 5, at Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center, 16760 Bass Road, Fort Myers. Registration is required by calling the recreation center at 239-533-6850 or online at www.leeparks.org/register. The egg hunt and the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny are for children ages 12 and under. The cost is $5 per child. Bring your camera and basket. For more information and egg hunt times, call the Wa-Ke Hatchee Recreation Center at 239-533-6850.

April 12, Pine Island:

The Pine Island 6th-8th Grade Golden Egg Hunt will begin at 10 a.m., April 12, at Phillips Park, 5675 Sesame Drive, Bokeelia. This free event is for middle school-age children. Participants will receive a candy bag and will have the chance to find golden eggs with special prizes. For more information call 239-533-7200 or visit www.leeparks.org/events.

April 19, Lehigh Acres:

Veterans Park Ultimate Egg Hunt will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 19, in the Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road S., Lehigh Acres. Activities include egg hunt, egg coloring, water tattoos, music, photo booth and more. Egg hunt winners will receive a gift basket. Bring your camera and basket. The cost is $5 per child. This event is co-sponsored by Lehigh Acres Rotary Club. Advance registration is required. Participants can register online at www.leeparks.org/register, at the Veterans Park Recreation Center or by calling 239-533-7530.

April 19, Estero:

Estero EGGStravaganza featuring an adaptive egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m., April 19, at Estero Park, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd. Registration is required by calling 239-533-1470, online at www.leeparks.org/register or at the Estero Recreation Center. The adaptive egg hunt can only be registered for at the center or by phone. The egg hunts and the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny are for children ages 12 and under. The cost is $5 per child. Bring your camera and basket. For more information, call the Estero Recreation Center at 239-533-1470.

April 19, Boca Grande:

The Boca Grande Egg Hunt will be held at 10 a.m., April 19, at Wheeler Road Community Park, 305 Wheeler Road, Boca Grande. This free event is sponsored by Lee County Parks & Recreation and The Friends of Boca Grande Community Center. Activities include egg hunts for ages 4 and under, 5-7 and 8-11. Please arrive by 9:45 a.m. Bring your camera for a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. Individually wrapped soft candy donations are welcome. For more information, call 239-357-8957 or visit www.leeparks.org/events.

Collier County

April 5

A.I.R. (Adaptive Inclusive Recreation) Egg-Stra Special Egg HuntGolden Gate Community Park | 3300 Santa Barbara Blvd., Naples

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

An inclusive egg hunt for all abilities. This event is partnered with Golisano Children's Hospital, NCEF Naples Children & Education Foundation, Easterseals, NTR Naples Therapeutic Riding Center, and Autism Services of Florida. Enjoy fun activities and meet informational vendors. Please bring your own basket.

(239) 252-4184 | AdaptiveInclusiveRec@colliercountyfl.gov

Bunny Hoppin' Easter Event

East Naples Community Park | 3500 Thomasson Dr., Naples

12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

$10

A special parents drop-off event for children ages 4-14. Kids will enjoy an exciting egg hunt, games, music, and prizes while enjoying pizza and juice. Pre-registration required.

(239) 252-4414

April 11

Family Easter Egg Hunt

Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park | 810 39th Avenue N.E., Naples

6 – 8:30 p.m.

$5 per family (up to 5 members)

A fun-filled evening with crafts, music, food, games, prizes, and a thrilling egg hunt. Online registration closes at 5 p.m. on event day. Wristbands will be available for pickup from April 7-10 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

(239) 252-4900

April 12

Doggie Easter Egg Hunt at Rover Run Dog Park

Veterans Community Park | 1895 Veterans Park Drive, Naples

10 – 11 a.m.

FREE

Meet at the small pavilion by Rover Run Dog Park. There will be treats and prizes! All dogs must be on a leash. You must pre-register! Call (239) 252-4682 to RSVP.

(239) 252-4658

Underwater Easter Egg Hunt

Donna Fiala Eagle Lakes Aquatic Facility | 11565 Tamiami Trail E., Naples, FL

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

$3 per attendee, Admissions for all others

An exciting underwater egg hunt for kids ages 1-13. A dryland egg hunt option is available for ages 1-3. Purchase wristbands in advance and bring the receipt upon arrival. Don’t forget to snap a picture with the Easter Bunny!

(239) 252-3527

Spring Fling Celebration

Golden Gate Community Center | 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

$5

Families are invited to a vibrant Spring Fling Celebration featuring an Easter Egg Hunt (ages 2-12), Easter-themed games, music, dancing, food, and more. Bring your Easter basket!

(239) 252-4180

For additional information, contact the Collier County Parks & Recreation Division at (239) 252-4000 or visit collierparks.com.

