Teacher 'disgusted' by swastika sent him in mail anonymously; Lee Sheriff's office investigating

A local educator who received a swastika armband anonymously in the mail said he was "absolutely disgusted" by the item.

Don Dunn, an eighth-grade history teacher at Bonita Springs Charter, received the armband with a note that said, “You’ve been selected to join our exclusive group.”

"I will tell you that I was absolutely disgusted when I opened it," Dunn said. "Hated the fact that my children were present."

Representatives of local Jewish and holocaust organizations are condemning the mailing of the swastika armband to Dunn.

A joint statement by the Holocaust Museum & Cohen Education Center, the Jewish Federation of Lee & Charlotte Counties, and the Jewish Federation of Greater Naples described the incident in which Don Dunn, an eighth-grade history teacher at Bonita Springs Charter, received the armband with a note that said, “You’ve been selected to join our exclusive group.”

"We are disturbed to learn that a Lee County, Florida educator was personally targeted and received an armband bearing a swastika at his home," the statement said. "He is unaware who the sender is and why he would have received it."

The organizations said that the intent of the incident did not matter. "Wielding symbols of hate like the swastika has no place in a civilized society and in our community. We are grateful to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Secure Community Network for investigating this matter."

The Secure Community Network is the largest Jewish security organization in North America, and works with synagogues to provide safety guidance and threat intelligence. SCN coordinates with law enforcement and other organizations to provide best practices for Jewish communal security.

The three groups that issued the statement said they were compelled to speak out against antisemitism and hatred in all its forms.

"Mr. Dunn has had a long relationship with our Museum, having brought his students on field trips here for several years," the statement said. "We commend him for his commitment to teaching this difficult history and ensuring that all his students learn about Holocaust and the dangers of unchecked hatred."

